A woman whose contacts had been disappearing learned the ugly truth after a doctor’s visit

When Rupal Morjaria began to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old patient, she was struck by the “blueish mass” that she discovered in the patient’s eye. Upon closer inspection, she realized that she’d stumbled upon 17 contact lenses stuck together. Later in the surgery, Morjaria discovered an additional 10 lenses in the patient’s eye.

RELATED: If you wear contacts, you could be at greater risk for this creepy crawly infection

She told Optometry Today, “None of us have ever seen this before…it was such a large mass. All the 17 contact lenses were stuck together.” The patient claimed that she didn’t notice and was unaware that the lenses were missing. She did mention that there was “some discomfort” but thought that it was due to old age and dry eyes.





Morjaria warned that it’s important to have regular check-ups for those wearing contact lenses. She explained, “If they are not appropriately monitored we see people with serious eye infections that can cause them to lose their sight.” When the patient came back two weeks later, she said that her eyes felt a lot more comfortable.

RELATED: 10 things only people who wear contacts will understand

Doctors were worried about operating on the patient. Morjaria stated, “Because she had harbored these contact lenses in her eye for an unknown length of time if we had operated she would have had a lot of bacteria around her conjunctiva.”