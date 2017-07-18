As the Senate’s repeal plan collapses, Trump defines his plan for health care reform

President Donald Trump has declared his intention to “let Obamacare fail” after seven years of partisan opposition to the Affordable Care Act and majorities in the House and Senate failed to deliver a repeal-and-replace bill to his desk.

President Trump: "Let Obamacare fail, it'll be a lot easier… We're not gonna own it. I'm not gonna own it." https://t.co/VgifxbmhB7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 18, 2017

“We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it,” he said. “I can tell you, the Republicans are not going to own it.”

Trump tweeted something similar this morning.

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017





Trump added his intention to let the Affordable Care Act “fail,” which he said would force Democrats to “come to us.”

“I am disappointed, because for so many years I’ve been hearing repeal, replace,” he said, echoing frustrations of many Republicans across the country.

Last night, the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare crashed as two more Republicans withdrew support for the bill, denying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the simple majority needed to pass it.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Utah Senator Mike Lee came out against the bill simultaneously.

My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017

My full statement opposing this version of BCRA: pic.twitter.com/CUq4Kibe0I — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

A followup motion by McConnell — to pass a simple repeal of the Affordable Care Act with a two-year window to allow Republicans to come up with a replacement — failed today, as moderate Republicans fled a proposal the CBO says would leave 32 million without insurance.

My latest statement on the Senate health care bill & planned vote to repeal Obamacare: pic.twitter.com/yAVIxgptCu — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) July 18, 2017

I will vote no on the motion to proceed to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement. I voted against this same proposal in 2015. pic.twitter.com/Szuke5zYNL — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 18, 2017