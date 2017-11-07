Blood donation service tells the angry internet why it asked black people to donate

England’s National Health Service had a creative way to respond to criticisms of racism after they asked for more blood donors from the black community.

According to Twitter, the NHS faced accusations and racism when they sought more donations from black donors.

So, people keep asking – why do we need more black blood donors? Isn’t everyone’s blood the same? You’re racist! ISSA THREAD: — GiveBlood NHS 💉 (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017

While blood types can and do transcend ethnicity, certain kinds of blood types tend to be more prevalent in particular demographics. Matching blood types is key when dealing with blood transfusions as only the matching guidelines for which types can donate to and receive from other types is quite specific.





Blood can have more than 30 different types or blood groups. You’ve all heard of ABO, right? That’s one blood group. 🅰️🅱️🅾️🆎 — GiveBlood NHS 💉 (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017

Black people are more likely to have a rare subgroup called Ro. Ten times more likely than a white person. pic.twitter.com/1A6LIMXR5P — GiveBlood NHS 💉 (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017

The thread then spoke of Sickle Cell Disease, a life-long condition that can lead to painful episodes, hospitalization and even death. Blood transfusions are important for treating those born with the disease. Those who have the disease, which is more likely to affect black people, commonly have Ro blood.

The thread explained that it needed more donors with Ro blood, but it isn’t always easy asking for it.

Well, most people don’t know they have Ro blood, unless they donate and we tell them. pic.twitter.com/D2PjZS2UwP — GiveBlood NHS 💉 (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017

However people generally know if they are white, Asian or black pic.twitter.com/iVrT6VmDL0 — GiveBlood NHS 💉 (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017

So if you are black, hospital patients NEED YOU to help save their lives because we just don’t have enough black donors. pic.twitter.com/0EoT0YwJuz — GiveBlood NHS 💉 (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017

“And if you’re black, please register as a new donor — more and more ill people need your help every day,” the thread asked towards the end.

And if saving someone’s life is not incentive enough, then potential donors were also made aware of the fact that they receive “biscuits and a cuppa after each and every donation.”

Best bit, you get biscuits and a cuppa after each and every donation. pic.twitter.com/Zm4Sc2z70i — GiveBlood NHS 💉 (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017

Needless to say, people were thoroughly shocked by how much they loved the NHS thread.

Find my black ass at the donation centre pic.twitter.com/gBElwHo6yu — 🌞 (@SunchiiChenn) November 7, 2017

Who runs this account? god bless you — Abi 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@abimci) November 7, 2017

All I have to say is GIVE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER A RAISE👏 — brooke (@bXbyrne) November 7, 2017

England is not the only country facing hurdles in their blood donor demographics.

Mass casualty tragedies in America highlight a ban that many have criticized as unscientific and outdated. In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was a lifting a lifetime ban passed in 1983 that prevented “men who have had sex with other men,” or MSM, from donating blood. The ban was initially passed at the beginning of the AIDS crisis in America, a time CNN notes when people knew very little about the disease.

However, the rules that replaced the ban still prevent gay and bisexual men from donating blood if they have had a sexual encounter within 12 months of the time they sought to donate. This has hurt many who sought to donate in certain times of crisis, such as the friends and family members who sought to help their loved ones following the 2016 shooting in Orlando that targeted Pulse, an LGBT+ nightclub.

