On Thursday, medical news website, STAT, broke a bombshell story chronicling the disturbing behind-the-scenes occurrences on the “Dr. Phil” show. But in a Friday statement, the show hit back calling the article a “tabloid style story” that only focused on “2 or 3 guests over the last 16 years.”





The original article made many allegations and focused on Todd Herzog, who appeared on the “Dr. Phil” show on three occasions — at one point, he was too drunk to walk to the stage. Herzog told STAT that he was given alcohol in the dressing room and that he was sober when he arrived. Other guests echoed Herzog’s story with one woman saying that she was encouraged by employees of the show to buy heroin. The article also suggested that treatment centers associated with the program directly benefit from the pain and suffering of the guests; which is put on display for a TV audience.

Here’s the statement, released on Friday by the “Dr. Phil” show:

The STAT article does not fairly or accurately describe the methods of the ‘Dr. Phil’ show or its mission to educate millions of viewers about drug and alcohol addiction. The show does not give drugs or alcohol to its guests and any suggestions to the contrary are errant nonsense. For the past 16 years, the ‘Dr. Phil’ show has provided valuable information to viewers by telling compelling stories about people who are fighting the battle to overcome alcohol and drug addiction. Unfortunately, addicts often lash out at the very people who are trying the hardest to help them break the cycle of addiction. Although terribly unfortunate, this is an understandable part of the behavior of addicts on their journey to recovery. This will not deter the ‘Dr. Phil’ show from its commitment to educate and inform the public about the worsening epidemic of addiction.

STAT is a relatively new website, but they have powerful friends — the site is owned by Boston Globe Media, who runs The Boston Globe. While STAT might be a relatively new face, The Boston Globe is known for their hard-hitting investigative reporting. A few years ago the paper turned the Catholic church on its head when they published a series of pieces chronicling the pedophilia and abuse of priests.

