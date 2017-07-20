Researchers have found “fecal bacteria” in products found in at least three major fast food chains

There are plenty of studies showing that eating fast food is bad for your health, but a new study out of Britain shows that it’s probably pretty gross too. BBC’s Watchdog investigation team has been investigating traces of the bacteria in a number of different restaurants. There was quite a stink when the team found evidence of fecal bacteria in Starbucks’ iced drinks.

Now the team has discovered the same bacteria on ice at a number of fast food restaurants. According to Liverpool Echo, authorities sampled ice at ten random McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King locations. They reported found the bacteria at “3/10 branches of McDonald’s, 6/10 samples at Burger King and 7/10 samples at KFC.” At KFC, five of the samples contained “significant levels” of the bacteria while four samples at Burger King yielded significant levels.





A KFC spokesperson stated that “we immediately shut down the ice machines in the restaurants affected to conduct a thorough clean and inspection, and reinforced the importance of adhering to our strict procedures to all employees.”

McDonald’s and Burger King both stressed the training that they give their employees and the good health ratings that their restaurants have.