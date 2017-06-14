This is what human bowels look like if you’ve been constipated since birth and just had them removed

(Warning: This article contains graphic content.)

You’ve never seen anything like the bowels of a 22-year-old man from China who has suffered from a rare condition called Hirschsprung’s disease since birth.

The disease causes insufficient muscle contraction and a blockage of the large intestine, leading to fecal buildup and constipation over 22 years that looks like this:

A man constipated from birth was carrying over 28 pounds of feces in his colon: https://t.co/UnZRPosFqS pic.twitter.com/WCLyknDlPX — Inverse (@inversedotcom) June 12, 2017

Here's how 28 pounds of feces managed to accumulate in this man's bowels: https://t.co/rdSQYiJ2v8 pic.twitter.com/KgSxeh0fej — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) June 14, 2017

According to Inverse, the man was so bloated he appeared to be nine months pregnant. Laxatives didn’t help and, despite the man’s obviously weird condition over the course of his entire life, his parents didn’t believe it was serious.





Meanwhile, doctors said, it looked like his abdomen “could explode at any time.”

