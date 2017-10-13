Her husband is an NFL titan — what she does to defend him from critics will surprise you
AP Photo/David Stluka
Rare News

Her husband is an NFL titan — what she does to defend him from critics will surprise you

Article will continue after advertisement

No one really knows who owns social media accounts. Case in point: The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the wife of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had set up a Twitter account to defend her husband against negative comments on the social media platform.

RELATED: Actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account suspended after she spoke against sexual assault

Jane Skinner Goodell had set up the account @forargument under the assumed name of Jones smith and used it to defend the top man in the NFL online. The account has been deleted since it came to light after The Wall Street Journal’s investigation, ESPN reported.


Skinner Goodell, who is a former Fox News host, admitted to owning the account, telling The Wall Street Journal that, “It was a really silly thing to do and done out of frustration — and love,” CBS Sports reported.

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement