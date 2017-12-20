For drivers who want to screw a custom plate to their vehicle, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has a pretty straightforward approval process. Once a week, according to Cleveland 19, the BMV reviews that week’s applications for vanity plates, approving and rejecting.





As you know by now, half the fun of vanity plates is seeing what you can get away with — and Ohio is pretty strict, striking vanity plates for one (or more) of three broad criteria, per Cleveland 19. That includes:

Words, combinations, and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are so profane (that is, swearwords or expletives) as to be obscene, sexually explicit or scatological.

Words, combinations, and/or phrases that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from viewers without additional comment.

Words, combinations, and/or phrases that advocate immediate lawlessness or advocate lawless activities.

They just released the year in banned license plates — and some of them are pretty wild.

As far as political plates, all of the banned ones had to do with President Donald Trump or a (slightly less obvious) “45.” No word on any plates to do with Democrats. It sounds like a lot of people in Ohio don’t like the President — and plenty more would get offended by an anti-Trump license plate!

More notable is a bald and virulent misanthropy for other drivers, if not other people in general (or children) — think “IH8 PPLE,” “PPL H8TR,” “IH8UAL,” “666FU,” “SRL KLLR,” “IH8KIDS,” “DAMKIDZ,” and others.

There’s also a good number of raunchy and graphic sexual plates, for the driver totally unconcerned with first impressions.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

Here’s the full list of banned vanity plates through November, per Cleveland 19.