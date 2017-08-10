Here’s the reason a giant inflatable chicken resembling President Trump was set up near the White House

A giant inflatable chicken meant to resemble President Donald Trump, featuring golden hair and making his hand gestures, was set up near the White House by a protester.

On Wednesday, news started circulating that the inflatable chicken had been erected in the Ellipse area by the White House, which is open to the public. The chicken is a replica of a statue that was originally showcased in a Chinese mall. According to The Hill, replicas of the statue have been popping up all over the United States ever since.

Taran Singh Brar, the protester who claimed to have set up the chicken, said he purchased it for $1300 and was using it as a “visual protest” against Trump, telling the Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis, “Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns, to stand up to Putin.”





RELATED: Jake Tapper slams Trump TV’s “real news” segment: “It’s not real, and it’s not news”

Taran Singh Brar says he bought it for $1300. It's a visual protest. "Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns, to stand up to Putin" pic.twitter.com/JLohv0yl82 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 9, 2017

Another Trump as chicken view pic.twitter.com/be3FhqQSjC — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) August 9, 2017

There's a giant inflatable Trump chicken behind the White House. pic.twitter.com/z41FJNAG6X — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 9, 2017

30ft Trump chicken inflated behind the White House. Walked over to see for myself. Children(pictured)were kicking it. pic.twitter.com/xqEfOwsyIj — Sarah Valerio (@Sarah_SV) August 9, 2017

President Trump was not at the White House, which is undergoing a renovation, during Brar’s protest as he is on a 17-day working vacation.