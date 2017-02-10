Here’s what Alec Baldwin had to say when Sean Spicer called his “SNL” portrayal of President Trump “mean”

While “Saturday Night Live” fans are loving Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of President Trump, the president himself and his press secretary don’t find the act very funny. In fact, Trump has called the show “not funny,” “unwatchable” and “biased” on Twitter, while Sean Spicer even called it “mean.”

“Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. ‘SNL’ used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean,” Spicer said in an interview with Extra last week.





Baldwin has responded to Spicer’s comments and doesn’t appear bothered by the White House’s thoughts.

“What is he supposed to say?,” Baldwin asked. “All those guys are working for Trump; they work for the president, and they are going to say what they need to say to fit in… That’s symbolic of where we’re at — we repeat back everything that Trump says.”

He went on to explain that playing Trump is no walk in the park because he’s “angry,” saying, “Playing him is not a lot of fun. He’s tense, he’s angry, he’s pissed off, and that’s not fun to play. Another thing I find that’s so weird about the stuff we’re doing, we’re just repeating back what he says. … Doing this is strange, but what is even more strange is this is real.”