Here’s what happens when somebody spends tens of thousands to become a “real-life elf”

A lot of people are science fiction and fantasy fanatics, but you probably haven’t met anybody quite as passionate about the genre as 25-year-old Luis Pardon. In the past few months, Pardon has spent more than £25,000 on surgeries in hopes of becoming a real-life elf, the Daily Mail reports. According to the British tabloid site, Pardon “became obsessed with the world of elves, angels and fantasy beings after being bullied as a child.”

He began by bleaching his hair and skin and has since had liposuction on his jaw, operations to change his eye color and full body hair removal. He explained, “My aim is to look inhuman, ethereal, graceful and delicate […] I have my own beauty, and I want to achieve that no matter what.”

Pardon also plans to have surgery to have ribs removed so that he will be thinner and another to make him taller. He says he became determined to undergo the extensive surgeries when he was only 14 years old and has always hoped to become a “real-life elf.”

The young man has been able to get some work modelling and is even paid to appear at events as a real-life elf. However, at over $5,000 a month in fees to maintain his elvish looks, Pardon will be needing to get a lot of work.