The California couple charged with torturing and starving their 13 children over many years have pleaded not guilty on all counts. But, ultimately, whatever happens to Louise and David Turpin, their children must somehow move on and carry on with their lives.





For now, they are being cared for at local hospitals and telling investigators their nightmarish stories of allegedly being held captive by their own parents. The siblings range in age from 2 to 29. One of the daughters managed to escape their Perris, California, home with a cell phone and call the police.

Dr. Frank Ochberg, a psychiatrist and pioneer in trauma science, told CNN that the siblings are likely to suffer from severe psychological effects such as complex post-traumatic stress disorder, which results from trauma that took place over a long period of time or in captivity.

“We can assume that there could be depression and nightmares,” said Ochberg, who was a key prosecution witness in the trial of Ariel Castro in Ohio. Castro, in 2013, was sentenced to life without parole, plus 1,000 years, for kidnapping, raping and assaulting three women over several years.

Because of starvation, the siblings were deprived of vitamins and minerals essential to their development. Neighbors who caught glimpses of the children have told reporters about how thin and pale they looked. That can cause cognitive impairment

