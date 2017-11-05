Here’s where Anthony Weiner’s going for his first day of prison

Former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner begins his prison sentence of nearly two years Monday at Federal Medical Center Devens, a male-only federal prison facility in Massachusetts, according to the New York Daily News.

The 53-year-old was tried and convicted of one count of transferring obscene material to a 15-year-old. In September, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison. After release, he may have to register as a sex offender.

Weiner pleaded guilty to the charge in May in an emotional court hearing that saw him apologize to his victim before the court, telling her “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.”





After sentencing, Weiner and his attorneys sought to have Weiner imprisoned at a medium-security federal institution in Schuylkill, Pennsylvania. The plush prison — which reportedly has treadmills, pool tables, a basketball court, a greenhouse and a vegetable patch — is colloquially known as “Club Fed.”

Those inmates also enjoy internet access, something that would have been extended to Weiner, though he would have been forbidden to use his privileges to view sexual content that interferes with his treatment.

When making inmate assignments, the Bureau of Prisons consider the security and supervision needs of the inmate, the facility’s available security and supervision resources, the inmate’s needs for medical care and treatement or rehabilitation programs, and other administrative concerns like available capacity and the inmate’s plans for after release, according to the Standard Speaker.

Apparently, the effort by Weiner’s team didn’t work out — and Weiner will instead report to Federal Medical Center Devens. The Bureau of Prisons says that FMC-Devens holds just over 1100 inmates at the Ayer facility. Theirs is an “administrative security-level” prison, meaning that inmates requiring various levels of confinement can be kept there, from minimum-security inmates to Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Weiner will reportedly continue treatment for sex addiction while behind bars. And he’ll be in good company; some 40% of the inmate population at FMC-Devens are sex offenders, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

It’s not clear how Weiner is spending his last day of freedom. The New York City apartment once shared by him and estranged wife Huma Abedin was quiet when the New York Daily News visited, it says.