Hillary Clinton calls out Ivanka Trump for her “lip service” to contrary views

Former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton said that President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, should be “held accountable” for giving “lip service” to contrary ideas but not acting on them.

During an interview with Refinery 29 about her newly released book, “What Happened,” Clinton was asked if Ivanka was “complicit” to her father’s actions. She didn’t mince words with her reply, telling the publication:

Everyone associated with him … they’re either on board with that, or they’re not. And if they’re not, they need to be speaking out or leaving. But if they remain silent and just give lip service to contrary points of views, then they are part of his agenda and should be judged and held accountable for that.





Clinton also discussed Donald Trump’s treatment of women and how it affects all women, saying:

When someone who is now our president in the White House gives voice to those kinds of degrading comments about women, who’s caught on tape saying those kinds of things, it gives a license to people to be more outspoken against women, against our progress, against our rights.

Clinton’s new book, which hit shelves Tuesday, delves into the many issues and people that she faced during the 2016 presidential campaign, including James Comey’s investigation, Donald Trump himself, Russia’s interference, Bernie Sanders, and even, Vice President Joe Biden.