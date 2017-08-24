Hillary Clinton quietly returns to the Clinton Foundation — with a catch

Former presidential candidate, Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will not return to the Clinton Foundation in an “formal” capacity, but she will resume fundraising for it, according to Craig Minassian, a spokesperson for the foundation.

Her return was first evident in a fundraising email from the foundation, which used her signature at the bottom near a donate button for the first time since 2015.

The Clinton Foundation was a frequent target of Republicans during last year’s election, and Buzzfeed News reports that the campaign was something that forced the foundation to shed donors and programs who would present conflicts of interest. Husband and former President Bill Clinton serves as the foundation’s chair and daughter Chelsea Clinton serves as vice chair.





After being elected, President Donald Trump chose to have his sons manage his businesses and foundation to help negate conflicts of interest, an arrangement that the nonpartisan Sunlight Foundation has called inadequate.

During its namesake’s presidency, the Trump Organization has not slowed down, most recently signing a deal to construct a new housing project in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.