Hillary Clinton suggested that Barack Obama broke racial barriers and won the election for this shallow reason

Former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton suggested that former President Barack Obama was able to break racial barriers and win the election in 2008 because he’s “a very attractive, good-looking man.”

During an interview at Recode’s Code Conference in California this week, Clinton shared her thoughts on the 2016 election and why she didn’t win. One of the reasons she thinks she didn’t win is because she’s a woman and doesn’t “look like and talk like and sound like everybody else who’s been president.”

RELATED: Although she doesn’t live in the White House, Hillary Clinton still thinks she won the election





Clinton then referenced Obama’s historic win in 2008, saying, “And, you know, President Obama broke that racial barrier, but you know, he’s a very attractive, good-looking man…”

Her interviewer, Kara Swisher, interjects before Clinton can finish her thought and says that Obama is also “likable enough.”

Clinton agreed, responding,”He’s likable enough, absolutely.”

RELATED: One CNN panel did not hold back in their criticisms of Hillary Clinton’s campaign

The former Democratic nominee also had some choice words for the Democratic National Committee during the discussion.

She said that the DNC was of no help to her during the election, saying, “[I]t was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it.”

Clinton also lamented the fact that Trump inherited a state-of-the-art data system from the Republican National Committee that helped propel him to his win and undermine her campaign.

Watch the full interview below.