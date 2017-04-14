Hillary Clinton’s closest confidante wants to write a tell-all memoir and is hoping to pocket a good chunk of change from it

Huma Abedin, a former top aide to Hillary Clinton, is looking for a book deal — and she wants a pretty penny for it. The estranged wife of ex-congressman Anthony Weiner has reportedly been meeting with top literary agents over the past few weeks to pitch a tell-all memoir.

Abedin, 40, may forgo a representative and sell directly to a publisher, and she wants up to $2 million for the book, which would detail her role in Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential campaign and her disgraced husband’s sexting scandal. Allegedly, Clinton has given Abedin her blessing to write the book, which “is envisioned as a reflection on how her personal and professional lives collided during the campaign.”





RELATED: Could Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner be getting back together?

It’s an unusual move for Abedin, who despite constantly being in the public eye, seldom gives interviews. However, she’s using her low profile as part of her marketing appeal.

“She’s more interesting than her husband. We know who he is. She’s the ongoing mystery,” Princeton University presidential historian Julian Zelizer told the Hollywood Reporter. “But she’ll have to put herself out there. That’s what the publisher will be looking for.”

At least one top literary agent, however, is not interested in making a deal with Abedin.

“No one would have approached me with this book because they know I’m not a Hillary fan. I’m an Obama fan,” ICM Partners’ Esther Newberg said. “This will be an interesting sale to see who wants to know what [Weiner] said to her each time he was caught. If she reveals a lot, it turns your stomach. If she doesn’t, she puts the publisher in a bad place.”

RELATED: This uppity Hillary Clinton staffer seems to be on the outs with dagger-throwing insiders