Civil rights hero and rape survivor Recy Taylor passed away on Thursday in her sleep. Taylor was 97 years old and would have turned 98 on Sunday. Her final days were spent in an Abbeville nursing home. Her brother, Robert Corbitt informed NBC News of her passing, who then shared her iconic story.





The Alabama woman’s life changed in 1944 when she was 24 years old. A married mother of two at the time, Taylor was on her way home from a church service one September evening in Abbeville. Six armed white men pulled up to Taylor and proceeded to kidnap her, rape her and leave her on the side of the road.

They threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the attack. She told authorities anyway.

Danielle L. McGuire, historian and author of a book, recalled on Twitter that the Montgomery NAACP learned of the story and “promised to send their best investigator.”

The investigator they sent was Rosa Parks, just over a decade before she would popularly refuse to give up her bus seat.

That investigator’s name? Rosa Parks. It was 11 years before she would become famous for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus. But she was already a seasoned activist, having cut her political teeth on the Scottsboro case in the early 1930s. — Danielle L. McGuire (@dmcguire13) December 28, 2017

McGuire also made a note of the danger Taylor faced.

In the days after Taylor’s assault, local whites terrorized her family, threatening to kill them. They firebombed her house. Her father decided to meet violence with violence. He climbed a tree w/ his shotgun & a sack of shells ready to defend his daughter & family. — Danielle L. McGuire (@dmcguire13) December 28, 2017

Taylor’s husband, Willie Guy Taylor, was reportedly offered $600 for his wife to “forget” the rape, reported the Washington Post.

It was reported that the suspects’ lawyer told her husband, “N***er — ain’t $600 enough for raping your wife.”

Taylor was unshaken by threats and bribes and she proceeded with the case.

Predictably, Taylor did not immediately receive justice in the Jim Crow South, even after at least one of her six attackers admitted to the crime. As the Associated Press, reported, two all-white, all-male grand juries refused to bring an indictment against the men.

Taylor told the publication in 2010 that she wanted to see an apology from officials.

“It would mean a whole lot to me,” she said. “The people who done this to me … they can’t do no apologizing. Most of them is gone.”

The Alabama state legislature apologized in 2011.

Recy Taylor is a heroine. Her resistance to rape helped spark the civil rights movement and her testimony against her assailants helped lay the foundation for the women's movement. Today we can say #MeToo largely because women like Recy Taylor said it decades earlier. — Danielle L. McGuire (@dmcguire13) December 28, 2017

Taylor’s story was recorded in one of McGuire’s books, “At the Dark End of the Street.” It received a new wave of popularity after “The Rape of Recy Taylor,” a documentary by Nancy Buirski that was released earlier in the year.

She was remembered for her courage to speak.

Recy Taylor, whose bold testimony in 1944 helped lay the foundation for the civil rights movement, quietly passed away this morning. She would’ve been 98 on Sunday. She is survived by a number of loving & devoted family members. She inspired me & many to use our voices as weapons pic.twitter.com/zv5hmZgqrX — Danielle L. McGuire (@dmcguire13) December 28, 2017

I taught Mrs. Taylor’s story to @BU_Tweets, @Harvard & @Kennedy_School students. We were all moved by her heroism. RIP. — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) December 29, 2017

Via @dmcguire13, Recy Taylor died this morning a few days before her 98th birthday. We are forever indebted to her for her resilience, courage, grace, and her refusal to be silenced.https://t.co/hvSwttXimz — Soraya Nadia McDonald (@SorayaMcDonald) December 28, 2017

RELATED: After serving just 3 months behind bars, convicted rapist Brock Turner thinks it wasn’t fair