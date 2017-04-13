A Rare look at the U.S. Presidents: James Monroe

Once a generation, a few people come along and change the course for the rest of us. Because of them, we stand taller, we talk clearer, we listen to different music, use different technology, society changes.

In the beginning of the United States, we had several of those minds all living within a few hundred miles of each other. Together, they shaped the legacy and some of the rules and guidelines that still bind us together today.

We at Rare are going to take a “Rare” look at the commanders-in-chief. It’s time to meet the fifth president of the United States.





Here are some facts about James Monroe:

He dropped out of college in 1776 to fight in the American Revolution. Monroe crossed the Delaware with General George Washington and established himself as a brave and sensible leader. Monroe was also a skilled diplomat; as president, he was able to peacefully negotiate an acquisition of Florida from the Spanish. He ran unopposed for his presidential reelection. In 1820, Monroe forbade the expansion of slavery into newly acquired territory, which may have delayed the Civil War for several decades. He was the last of the Founding Fathers to pass away. Monroe died July 4, 1831, in New York City.

More presidents