A Rare look at the U.S. Presidents: Thomas Jefferson

Once a generation, a few people come along and change the course for the rest of us. Because of them, we stand taller, we talk clearer, we listen to different music, use different technology, and society changes.

In the beginning of the United States, we had several of those minds all living within a few hundred miles of each other. Together, they shaped the legacy and some of the rules and guidelines that still bind us together today.

We at Rare are going to take a “Rare” look at the commanders-in-chief. It’s time to examine the life of the great man who once said:





“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Here are some facts about the third president, Thomas Jefferson.

Jefferson was quite the author. He wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, in addition to about 27,000 documents in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. He was also an architect who designed his own home, the Rotunda at the University of Virginia (a school he founded), and the Virginia State Capitol. Jefferson was a major wine enthusiast. He even had two vineyards at Monticello, his Virginia plantation. He once said, “In nothing have the habits of the palate more decisive influence than in our relish of wines.” Through the Louisiana Purchase — a $15 million purchase of more than 827,000 square miles of land from France — Jefferson nearly doubled the size of the U.S. Jefferson and his wife, Martha, had six children, but only two survived to adulthood. Recent information suggests he fathered an additional six children with a slave, Sally Hemings, after his wife’s death. Jefferson was a member of the Democratic-Republican Party and is the father of the Republican Party — but in his era, it looked much different than it does today. The Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in 1943. It was designed to mimic Jefferson’s architectural style.

