A Rare look at the U.S. Presidents: William Henry Harrison

He served the shortest term of any president, but there’s so much more to William Henry Harrison than that fact.

Here are some interesting tidbits on the ninth President of the United States.

Before being elected president, Harrison was best known for defeating Shawnee Chief Tecumseh and his tribes in the Battle of Tippecanoe during Tecumseh’s War. He died just one month into his presidential term. Historians originally believed the cause was pneumonia, but now think it may have been typhoid fever. Harrison was the last president born before the American Revolution. His father signed the Declaration of Independence.

His grandson, Benjamin Harrison, was the 23rd President of the United States.

