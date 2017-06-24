Horrified parents felt helpless as they watched their special needs child being abused by his caregiver

A nanny in Southern California is out of a job and facing charges after a video of her beating a special-needs child that she cared for surfaced.

The mother of the child, Dyanna Ko, installed a “nanny cam” app and caught the entire incident on video. She and her husband were at their other son’s baseball game when they watched the scene unfold in real time on their app.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the 2-year-old child suffers from Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome. Dyanna told the station that her son is “blind in one eye, is non-verbal, eats through a feeding tube and requires care 24 hours a day.”

The nanny, who has been identified as Thelma Manalastas, can be seen hitting the child in the legs and then later with a rolled-up magazine.

Ko said that she almost passed out when she watched the video at the game. She immediately called the police who came and arrested Manalastas. The company that the nanny works for said in a statement, “We have notified the California Board of Nursing and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities as they investigate this matter.”

However, the family isn’t satisfied with the company’s statement and have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the company and the nanny.