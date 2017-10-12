New reports suggest hotel staff could have acted to stop the Las Vegas shooter

Phone records obtained by ABC’s “World News Tonight” reveal that staff members at the Mandalay Bay hotel did not contact Las Vegas police until after Stephen Paddock opened fire on more than 20,000 concertgoers. They did not call police even after security guard Jesus Campos was shot in the leg by Paddock, reports the New York Post.

A source told the news outlet that Campos reportedly alerted his superiors that he had been shot, yet nobody called the police. The source also said that hotel security staffers even failed to contact police when Mandalay Bay maintenance engineer Stephen Schuck told them that he too had been fired at.





On audio tapes released Wednesday by Mandalay Bay, Schuck can be heard saying, “Call the police, someone is firing a gun up here. Someone is firing a rifle on the 32nd floor down the hallway.”

RELATED: A veteran and hero of the Las Vegas shooting just made us proud all over again

ABC’s source said hotel staffers didn’t contact authorities until after Paddock started shooting people at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival going on across the street from the hotel, nearly six minutes after he had fired within the hotel.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday that authorities’ timeline of the night of the shooting is still in flux, and that details could even change again as the investigation continues.

RELATED: Las Vegas gunman’s first victim was shot in the hotel, not at the festival, say police

“Nobody’s trying to be nefarious, nobody’s trying to hide anything, and what we want to do is draw the most accurate picture we can,” Lombardo told reporters, saying that the police response was “as quick as possible.”

“I don’t think the response could have been any faster,” Lombardo said.