House Republican Steve Scalise and aides shot at Congressional baseball practice

Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia.

Police are calling it a “multiple shooting,” WRC reported.

Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.

#BREAKING: @CBSNews reporting @SteveScalise was #shot in the hip, but seems to be ok as he is medevaced away from baseball field. @WWLTV — Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) June 14, 2017

The shooting occured inthe 400 block of E. Monroe Street, police told WUSA9.

ABCNews is reporting that members of the FBI are on the scene of the shooting.





One witness told WRC that there were many shots fired and that members of congress took shelter in nearby apartments. A baseball game was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to Roll Call.

A suspect is believed to be in custody, WRC reported.

#BREAKING Shooting at Congressional baseball practice. Scalise hit. Other staffers hit. Gunmen with rifle — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 14, 2017

from @RepMoBrooks "Shooter attack at GOPpractice. Rifle. 50+ shots fired. 5 or more hit including GOP Whip steve scalise. I am not shot." — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) June 14, 2017

"Behind third base, I see a rifle….I hear Steve Scalise over near 2nd base scream" — Mo Brooks on @CNN right now — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 14, 2017

Valerie's and my thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this horrible tragedy developing in Alexandria, VA this morning. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 14, 2017

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

#breaking: multiple shot fired in Alexandria on Monroe Ave. Member of congress reportedly involved. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bipZHYgFsT — Larry Miller (@LarryMillerTV) June 14, 2017

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2017

BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise, multiple aides shot at Congressional baseball practice. pic.twitter.com/BECtQ9ajZq — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 14, 2017

Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families. https://t.co/w0jI7shHX1 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2017

Rep. Jeff Duncan tells me he is alright. He left just before the shooting, but may have possibly spoken to the shooter. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 14, 2017

