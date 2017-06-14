House Republican Steve Scalise and aides shot at Congressional baseball practice

Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia.
Police are calling it a “multiple shooting,” WRC reported.
Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.
The shooting occured inthe 400 block of E. Monroe Street, police told WUSA9.
ABCNews is reporting that members of the FBI are on the scene of the shooting.
One witness told WRC that there were many shots fired and that members of congress took shelter in nearby apartments. A baseball game was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to Roll Call.
A suspect is believed to be in custody, WRC reported.
