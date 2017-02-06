House Republicans introduce bill to “terminate the Environmental Protection Agency” (EPA)

Last Friday, February 3rd, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R, FL-01) introduced a bill in the House or Representatives. The bill is transparently called “H.R. 861 – To Terminate the Environmental Protection Agency” (EPA). Here is the link to the bill.

The Environmental Protection Agency had a 2016 annual budget of $8.139 billion and a staff of 15,376; without clarification (it’s so new that the full body of the bill isn’t available yet), this bill seems that it would eliminate all of it.

It has three co-sponsors: Rep. Thomas Massie (R, KY-04); Rep. Steven Palazzo (R, MS-04); and Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R, GA-11). Once the bill leaves committee, it will be introduced to the House floor.

