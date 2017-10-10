How to “be a ninja” — alleged thief gives hilarious reason for Target robbery, police say

Some thieves steal money. Others steal jewelry.

And then there are those who read “Naruto” books to learn how to “be a ninja and … enter secured areas,” Dunwoody police said in a Facebook post Monday.

Christopher Zahyeer Atkins, 25, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., was arrested about 1 a.m. as he was burglarizing a Target store in the 100 block of Perimeter Center Place, according to a police report.

“The alarm company observed a suspect on camera making forced entry into the business,” police wrote in the Facebook post. “Officers quickly arrived on scene and checked the area. One of our officers observed a suspect walking away from the business matching the suspect description seen on camera.”





RELATED: A suspected burglar who used the bathroom mid-crime has only his stupidity and his DNA to blame

Atkins admitted to police during an interview that he broke into the store “because he was reading the book ‘Naruto, Volume 5,’” which was teaching him how to be a ninja, the post said. “Naruto” is a Japanese comic that follows an adolescent ninja.

Atkins stole 10 books, 10 DVDs, an ONN DVD player, a Samsung tablet, Bluetooth headphones, a clock, money and a book bag, according to the report.

Police booked Atkins into the DeKalb County jail on a first-degree burglary charge.

RELATED: Security cameras catch thief stuffing liquor bottles in her pants