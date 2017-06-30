Hungry for clicks, two YouTubers have buried themselves alive

At the present moment, there are just over 6,000 people watching a live video of two YouTubers who have buried themselves alive in their garden. This prank, which is either stupid or brave, depending on who you ask, has been going on for just over twenty hours. The two men are Jay Swingler and Rommel Henry, two British twenty-somethings who run the YouTube page TGFbro and boast over 2,500,000 followers.

In the days leading up to their ridiculous stunt, the pair constantly teased the footage. On Thursday, only an hour before they took to the dirt, they tweeted out a picture of themselves with the caption, “Retweet if you’ll be watching.”

Their decision comes only a few days after a 22-year-old in Minnesota was fatally shot in an attempt to make a "viral" video.

Their decision comes only a few days after a 22-year-old in Minnesota was fatally shot in an attempt to make a “viral” video.

In the clip, Monalisa Perez shot a gun at a thick book that her boyfriend was holding to his chest. They thought that the book would stop the bullet–they were, and Perez has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

A few days before they buried themselves alive, Swingler wrote on Facebook, “We have a fair amount of oxygen supply and the right amount of food to survive this crazy shit. Claustrophobia will probably be playing the biggest part in this challenge.”