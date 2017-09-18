Hurricane Maria approaches land in an already turbulent season

By Tom Elia and Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post
Maria muscled up Sunday from a tropical storm into a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph.
Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.
Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity when it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.