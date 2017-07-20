If another election was held today, here’s who would beat Donald Trump

President Donald Trump isn’t winning, at least in a recent poll of public opinion.

According to a recent poll conducted by Public Policy Polling, President Trump lost to multiple Democrat candidates in a hypothetical 2020 presidential race.

The poll revealed that the following individuals would triumph over Trump:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 54 percent to 39 percent.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), 52 percent to 39 percent.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), 49 percent to 42 percent.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), 45 percent to 40 percent.



Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), 41 percent to 40 percent.

The United States’ 45th president also tied with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg in the hypothetical match-up, 40 percent to 40 percent. Although, the poll revealed that Zuckerburg’s low score might have more to do with the fact that people don’t really know that much about the social media mogul considering that 47 percent of individuals polled had no opinion of him.

The poll also showed that if voters had the chance, they would rather have former President Barack Obama, 53 percent to 40 percent, or former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, 49 percent to 42 percent, currently in the White House than President Trump.

