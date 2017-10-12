If it’s anything like last time, you’ll have to rush to try Arby’s new menu item

The company announced this week the “100 percent deer meat” sandwiches will be available nationwide in the chain’s 3,300 locations later this month.

RELATED: The 7 best secret fast-food menus with items you didn’t know you could order

The sandwiches, which were originally offered at locations in heavy deer hunting states, including Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, will be available everywhere starting Oct. 21, USA Today reported.

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” Jim Taylor, chief marketing officer of Arby’s said in a news release. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich. It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s.”

When Arby’s first introduced the venison sandwich at 17 U.S. locations last year, the sandwich sold out within hours.

Arby’s brand president and chief marketing officer, Rob Lynch, said customers should expect similar demand for the sandwiches when the offering expands to the new locations. RELATED: OMG: One fast food chain is now serving this Ghirardelli Molten Lava Cake

“If people are interested in trying the sandwich, the only way to guarantee they can get one is to get there when we open or a little before and make sure they are in line, just like the folks last year,” he said in a news release.

The venison sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak marinated in garlic, salt and pepper. The meat is topped with crispy onions and a juniper berry sauce.