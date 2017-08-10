If Trump proposed it, 52 percent of Republicans would support postponing 2020 election for this reason

A newly released poll reveals that more than 50 percent of Republicans would support postponing the 2020 presidential election if President Donald Trump proposed it to ensure that only eligible United States citizens were allowed to vote.

The survey, which was conducted by two academic authors and published by The Washington Post, asked two questions about postponing the election:

If Donald Trump were to say that the 2020 presidential election should be postponed until the country can make sure that only eligible American citizens can vote, would you support or oppose postponing the election?



What if both Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress were to say that the 2020 presidential election should be postponed until the country can make sure that only eligible American citizens can vote? Would you support or oppose postponing the election?

The poll results found that 52 percent of Republican would support an election postponement if President Trump proposed the idea, and 56 percent of Republicans would back a postponement if Congressional Republicans and President Trump proposed it.

The survey also revealed that 47 percent of Republicans believe that the United State’s 45th president won the popular vote in the 2016 election.

A large majority of Republicans, 68 percent, also believe that millions of undocumented immigrants voted in the past election, and 73 percent believe that vote fraud happens somewhat or very often.