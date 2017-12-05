Following in the footsteps of his successful podcast “Here’s the Thing With Alec Baldwin,” the actor is apparently ready to become a television talk show host.





The former “30 Rock” star, who continues to play President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” is in the process of making a show for ABC based on his popular WNYC interview show and podcast, Page Six is reporting.

The Emmy-winning actor will begin taping episodes of the show in New York next week.

The production is part of the deal Baldwin signed to continue hosting the ABC game show “Match Game,” according to Page Six. Variety reported in August that under the deal, “Baldwin’s El Dorado Pictures will develop scripted and unscripted projects under the ABC Studios banner.”

The 59-year-old Baldwin’s “Here’s the Thing” podcast started in 2011 and has included interviews with an array of celebrities.

In September, Baldwin won his third Emmy — he’s been nominated for 18 — for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his portrayal of the president. When Baldwin walked out on stage to accept his award, he started off his speech by taking a jab at Trump: “At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.”

Trump has never won an Emmy for any edition of his prior hit show “The Apprentice.”

Baldwin won his Emmy over stiff competition: “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s” Titus Burgess, “Baskets'” Louis Anderson, “Modern Family’s” Ty Burrell and “Veep’s” Tony Hale and Matt Walsh.