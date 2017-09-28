If you’ve eaten at Sonic, thieves could take a bite out of your credit

A reported data breach at Sonic Drive-In fast food chain could impact “millions” of credit cards used by customers.

A reported 5 million credit and debit card accounts went on sale on an illicit website last week, according to journalist Jordan Krebs, who reports on data breaches.

The leaked financial information could include cards from nearly all states across the country.

“Our credit card processor informed us last week of unusual activity regarding credit cards used at SONIC,” Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodworth said in a statement. “The security of our guests’ information is very important to SONIC. We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests. We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor. While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able.”





Sonic operates thousands of locations across 45 states.

The fast food chain has not issued a public statement saying which specific locations were impacted.