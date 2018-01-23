Sharing a duvet with a significant other is the most annoying thing in the world!

Which is why flat-pack furniture purveyors IKEA are introducing a product inspired by the “Swedish sleeping method.”

“Ikea is launching the TOG-ether bundle to help Brits sleep the Swedish way – with two single duvets rather than a double,” said IKEA in a statement to Mashable.

“TOG” refers to the TOG rating: a number given to each type of duvet depending to on its scale of warmth and how effective the material’s thermal insulation is.

The bundle consists of two separate single duvets with different TOG ratings—7.5 TOG or 12 TOG—so couples get to chose how hot they want to be and with one of them wants to be hotter than the other.

“Many of us find that not getting a good night’s sleep is becoming a regular occurrence,” Carol McSeveny, IKEA UK & Ireland’s textiles leader, told Mashable.

“This is why we have introduced this traditional Swedish sleep trend of using two single duvets instead of a double, in UK stores for a short period, allowing couples to select a duvet from the bundle that suits them,” she added.

The bundle is already available to IKEA customers in the U.K. on the 27 and 28 January only.

Sadly, there’s no word on if and when it will be coming to the U.S.