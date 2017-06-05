A shocking percentage of Americans now support impeachment proceedings for President Trump

Is impeachment on the horizon for President Donald Trump?

According to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, 43 percent of Americans support starting impeachment proceedings for President Trump – up from 38 percent just last week.

“If President Trump was hoping his foreign trip would shift the conversation away from scandals, he may be out of luck. Over the last week, support for beginning impeachment proceedings among voters rose from 38 percent to 43 percent,” said Kyle Dropp, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer of Morning Consult.

Is there any good news for America’s 45th president in the new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll?

Although the new poll shows that the percentage of Americans who want to start impeachment proceedings has jumped by five percent, the percentage of Americans who don’t want to impeach Trump is still slightly higher at 45 percent.

The poll also showed that 45 percent of Americans still approve of the job President Trump is doing while 50 percent disapprove. Other polls, though, show the president’s approval rating plummeting. According to the latest Gallup Poll released Monday, Trump’s approval rating has dropped 5 percentage points since the beginning of last week, dropping from 42 percent to 37 percent.