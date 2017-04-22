In an unexpected twist, Bill Maher defends Ann Coulter’s right to speak

Left-leaning Bill Maher is rarely a voice heard defending those on the right side of the aisle. However, on Friday night’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher addressed the University of California at Berkeley’s decision to cancel Ann Coulter’s scheduled speaking engagement.

Maher joked, “I like [Coulter] as a person, I’ve never agreed with a single thing she’s ever said.”

He continued: “Berkeley used to be the cradle for free speech, now it’s the cradle for fucking babies.”





Coulter is not the first speaker the college has pulled an invitation from. Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at the campus in February, but the University cancelled that engagement after riots against the visit caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Maher posited, “This is the liberals version of book burning.”

He then slammed a tweet by former Vermont Governor Howard Dean who wrote, “Hate speech is not protected by the first amendment.”

The host declared, “No, threats are not protected by the first amendment.”

Berkeley has invited Coulter to speak at the beginning of May, but her lawyers are demanding that the author be allowed to speak on April 27 as per the prior agreement.