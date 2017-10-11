In his latest award show performance, rapper Eminem ripped into President Trump

“He gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that and/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored or would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” he rapped. “Then says he wants to lower our taxes / Then who’s gonna pay for his extravagant trips / Back and forth with fam to his golf resorts and mansions?”

In the last few bars, Eminem gave a strong message to fans who may not agree with his points.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this.” He then made an obscene gesture to the camera.

Criticizing political figures — even Trump — isn’t new for Eminem. Billboard reported in August that he led an anti-Trump chant while performing in England. His 2004 song “Mosh” criticized the George W. Bush administration.