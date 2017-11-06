As the Sutherland Springs shooting happened, a neighboring church dropped everything to help

As First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs faced a tragedy, members of a nearby church quickly jumped in to assist their fellow Christians.

Pastor Paul Buford from neighboring River Oaks Church described to ABC News what happened when his congregation initially heard of the shooting.

“We were in the middle of our church service down the road when we got phone calls from friends about this,” he said.

“We had some first responders in our church who immediately left and went down there. And then my church went to do what we do: we started praying for everybody and everything that was going on.”





Pastor of nearby church in Sutherland Springs says first responders at his church went to First Baptist as soon as they heard about shooting pic.twitter.com/cHnDsK0iPc — ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2017

According to Pastor Buford, it was important that the “professional people [could] deal with what they needed to deal with there.”

Pastor Buford’s congregation demonstrated the amazing spirit of people jumping into action during a crisis.

“We’re all friends and family here, because this is a very small, close-knit community.”

Twenty-seven people were killed in the shooting, including the gunman, who was later identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley of New Braunfels, Texas. Kelley died of a gunshot wound after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, according to the Washington Post.