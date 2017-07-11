“Incredibly hot” leads in the case of four missing men have led Pennsylvania police to a field and a person of interest

The frantic police and FBI search for four men who went missing last week in Bucks County, Pa., has led authorities to a property and a person of interest.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said “incredibly hot leads” led them to farmland in Solebury Township owned by the DiNardo family, whose son was arrested on an unrelated gun charge and named a person of interest in the disappearances of Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, Mark Sturgis, 22, Dean Finocchiaro, 18, and Tom Meo, 21.





Police have identified the person of interest as 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, who has a history of mental illness and received treatment for it at an institution.

DA Weintraub said that “all hands [are] on deck” in the search for the missing men, and that he believes there has been foul play in their disappearances.

“I sure believe there is [foul play],” he said.

The New York Post reported that Jimi Tar Patrick has been missing since Wednesday, while the other men went missing two days later.

Police are now scouring “every inch” of the DiNardo property.

The families of the missing men, Weintraub said, are “very prayerful, they’re very anxious, they’re fearful, but they maintain some hope.”

Authorities are looking to find out if there is a link between the separate disappearances and for a reason.