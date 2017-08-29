Instead of seeing the good in Melania Trump’s Texas visit, the internet mocked her shoes

First Lady Melania Trump was the target of mockery on the internet Tuesday as she and the president made their way to Marine One this morning, which was taking them to Corpus Christi, Texas, for a briefing on the Hurricane Harvey fallout.
One things Americans can agree on is that it’s important for the first couple of the United States to be on site after disasters like Harvey occur, to bring the country together and rally around those affected.
But instead of focusing on this, all people could do was talk about the unsuitability of Melania Trump’s heels.
Some of the comments got really nasty.
Is the implication that the first lady doesn’t know she’s going to a natural disaster?
Seemingly lost in all of this was that Melania Trump’s footwear was only for boarding the plane.
Immediately after landing in Texas, it was clear the first lady was wearing sneakers, and commenters took notice.
But even this wasn’t enough, as some linked the footwear change to criticism she received between boarding and landing.
Maybe this was just the plan all along?