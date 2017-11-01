Investigators searched NYC terror suspect’s Tampa apartment in a quest for answers

Investigators responded Tuesday to the Tampa apartment complex where New York terrorism suspect Sayfullo Saipov is believed to have lived at some point in the recent past.

Saipov, 29, is accused of committing the deadliest terror attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.

Investigators said he rented a truck from Home Depot and plowed through cyclists and pedestrians for several blocks, killing eight and injuring almost a dozen others, before crashing into a school bus in downtown Manhattan.

RELATED: First images of the New York terror suspect running around and waving fake guns emerge





Saipov reportedly got out of the truck armed with what appeared to be handguns and was shot by police.

The guns turned out to be simulated weapons.

Saipov was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his gunshot wounds.

A Florida driver’s license listing an address in Tampa was found on Saipov when he was taken into custody.

When WFTV went to the apartment complex that records listed as a residence of Saipov’s, neighbors said they did not recall seeing him there.

The terror suspect is an Uzbekistan national who came to the United States in 2010, police said.

Records show he has lived in Florida, Ohio and, recently, in New Jersey.

RELATED: Meet the hero NYPD cop who shot the Manhattan terror suspect, saving countless lives

Angelica Guzman, who lives in the Tampa apartment complex, said she was shocked to hear one of her current, or former, neighbors could have been involved in such a deadly attack.

“It’s something that takes you by surprise,” she said.

Mohamed Solomon, who also lives in the complex, said he was devastated by the attack in New York.

“It’s so bad, you know?” he said. “I feel it’s squeezing my heart, so that was very bad.”

In Tampa tonight at a possible address for the NYC terror suspect from today’s carnage in Manhattan @WFTV pic.twitter.com/nI2nRVycyN — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) October 31, 2017