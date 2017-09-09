Is there anything dumber than taking selfies as Hurricane Irma approaches? Yes, it happened

A camera live streaming what’s happening in the Florida Keys shows people actually taking selfies at the Southernmost Point as the powerful and dangerous Hurricane Irma approaches.

RELATED: As Florida braces for Irma, some 460 inmates have been evacuated from jail

Not bothered when Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) literally says “LEAVE NOW” in all caps? Check.

Don’t take chances with your safety- if you are in an evacuation zone, LEAVE NOW. For evacuation routes visit https://t.co/PdBTDyGQxH — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 9, 2017

Not fazed by a headline like this? “Florida Official: If You Don’t Evacuate, Nobody Will Be There to Answer Your 911 Call.” Check.

What about this one? “Hurricane Irma Is on Track to Change the Course of Florida History.” Check.





The evidence? People are still there, and they’re taking selfies.

Jump around in the video to your heart’s content, and you will likely find people like this guy:

Or this pair:

We’re pretty sure the guy on the right is giving the storm dual middle fingers.

Then there was this guy, getting smashed by a wave.

RELATED: A young surfer has died from a neck injury after catching one of Hurricane Irma’s waves

It should go without saying, but this is far from a recommended activity.

The camera feed has since cut out, but there are still plenty of live feeds out there.

(H/t Quartz)