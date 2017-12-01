Menu
judge andrew napolitano fox news michael flynn donald trump Read this Next

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump
Advertisement

After Matt Lauer’s termination from NBC for sexual misconduct, reports suggested the “TODAY” host had a secret button installed on his desk that allowed him to lock his office door and to trap unsuspecting women inside, but did we discover this button years ago?


While on a press tour for “Dumb and Dumber To,” actors Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels appeared on the “Today Show” three years ago and invaded Lauer’s office. In the midst of their rampage, they appeared to have stumbled upon the button, which sat on top of Lauer’s desk in full display. However, at the time, no one thought to address it, and it practically went unnoticed — that is until a Twitter user pointed it out, sharing a photo and saying, “Want to see the secret button on Matt Lauer’s desk? I found it in a photo from an old @TODAYshow segment with @JimCarrey and @Jeff_Daniels.”

RELATED: Matt Lauer still has a pal in the form of a former “TODAY” co-host

Lauer didn’t actually install the button himself, as NBC has revealed that the mechanism was standard practice afforded to top executives out of both privacy and safety concerns.

“Apparently, Matt was one of the few, if not the only, NBC News employee to have one,” said a senior NBC News employee, adding that the button made it impossible for anyone outside the office to enter, but that those inside could still easily open the door without needing to hit the button.

Out of all of the revelations made about Lauer’s alleged behavior and practices at NBC, the secret desk button raised many, many eyebrows.

“It allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him, according to two women who were sexually harassed by Lauer,” Variety said in reporting on the allegations against Lauer. The host was let go from the network hours before the report hit publication. He has since acknowledged the accusations and apologized for his actions.

RELATED: This 2009 interview between Matt Lauer and Sandra Bullock might leave your skin crawling

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer’s creepy resurfaced interview with Anne Hathaway is turning stomachs online

Matt Lauer’s creepy resurfaced interview with Anne Hathaway is turning stomachs online

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump

This kid’s mind was blown when an egg was sucked into a bottle

This kid’s mind was blown when an egg was sucked into a bottle

Steve Harvey will have some stiff game show competition when this famous taxi comes rolling back around

Steve Harvey will have some stiff game show competition when this famous taxi comes rolling back around

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer quietly ends her six year marriage

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer quietly ends her six year marriage

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump
Rare News

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump

,
Geraldo Rivera responds after Bette Midler accused him of groping her 40 years ago
Rare News

Geraldo Rivera responds after Bette Midler accused him of groping her 40 years ago

,
The ladies of “The View” found out about Michael Flynn mid-broadcast and completely lost their minds
The media

The ladies of “The View” found out about Michael Flynn mid-broadcast and completely lost their minds

,
Matt Lauer still has a pal in the form of a former “TODAY” co-host
Rare News

Matt Lauer still has a pal in the form of a former “TODAY” co-host

,
Advertisement