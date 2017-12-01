After Matt Lauer’s termination from NBC for sexual misconduct, reports suggested the “TODAY” host had a secret button installed on his desk that allowed him to lock his office door and to trap unsuspecting women inside, but did we discover this button years ago?





While on a press tour for “Dumb and Dumber To,” actors Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels appeared on the “Today Show” three years ago and invaded Lauer’s office. In the midst of their rampage, they appeared to have stumbled upon the button, which sat on top of Lauer’s desk in full display. However, at the time, no one thought to address it, and it practically went unnoticed — that is until a Twitter user pointed it out, sharing a photo and saying, “Want to see the secret button on Matt Lauer’s desk? I found it in a photo from an old @TODAYshow segment with @JimCarrey and @Jeff_Daniels.”

Lauer didn’t actually install the button himself, as NBC has revealed that the mechanism was standard practice afforded to top executives out of both privacy and safety concerns.

“Apparently, Matt was one of the few, if not the only, NBC News employee to have one,” said a senior NBC News employee, adding that the button made it impossible for anyone outside the office to enter, but that those inside could still easily open the door without needing to hit the button.

Out of all of the revelations made about Lauer’s alleged behavior and practices at NBC, the secret desk button raised many, many eyebrows.

“It allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him, according to two women who were sexually harassed by Lauer,” Variety said in reporting on the allegations against Lauer. The host was let go from the network hours before the report hit publication. He has since acknowledged the accusations and apologized for his actions.

