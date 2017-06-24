It’s so hot in Arizona right now that things are literally melting out of existence, and the pictures are incredible

It’s hot in Arizona — like really hot.

In certain areas, temperatures have reached 120 degrees. Planes can’t fly because of the heat, letters on street signs are melting away and at least one garbage can has melted.

Here are a few pictures that tell the story of the damage.

Meanwhile in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/CvHh4nHXOo — You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) June 24, 2017

This mailbox is bowing to the heat.

imgur/imniodidiot5

A post shared by Sierra (@sierriel) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Rule #1: Don’t touch anything metal.

The struggle is real CG dennys lol #ArizonaHeat pic.twitter.com/8bCguSqtP7 — Ess (@Esssstheer) June 24, 2017

A post shared by Toni Lundberg-Miner (@2fortoni) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

This poor dog’s feet suffered serious burns.

This dog is up for adoption after his paws were burned in the Arizona heat https://t.co/AZ8JlCVFik pic.twitter.com/iAjk7Fd6mF — 12 News (@12News) May 24, 2017

And, here’s a melting trashcan

Everyone says their state is hot but in Arizona our trash cans are melting pic.twitter.com/x5KoAma2xN — Cole Smeriglio (@ColeXXII) June 23, 2017

A post shared by Erica(Spooky)Renee (@beachbby75) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

Yeah, the letters on street signs are just disappearing into the furnace.

look at how hot it is in Arizona. the street signs are melting!!! pic.twitter.com/xr3y7IK8XI — SpeedXV (@SpeedXV) June 24, 2017

You know Arizona is hot when the street signs are melting pic.twitter.com/4fw8ZvziqA — Matthew Kellogg (@MattKellogg42) July 4, 2016

Of course, people are frying eggs on sidewalks.

