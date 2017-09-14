Ivanka Trump thinks people have “unrealistic expectations” about her influence on her father, President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Financial Times, the president’s oldest daughter addressed her critics, who have blasted her for not changing her father’s mind on issues such as climate change.

“Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me. That my presence, in and of itself, would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It’s not going to happen,” she told the publication.





She continued, “To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I’d be a failure to them.”

The first daughter would rather be judged on the issues that she’s focused on such as the workplace and gender equality.

“While sometimes my heart wants me to fully engage on any host of issues outside of my responsibility or expertise, I try really hard to stay in my lane and execute on the initiatives I came to D.C. to take on,” she said.

Ivanka’s interview with the newspaper was released just two days after former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called her out in an interview with Refinery 29. When the interviewer asked Clinton if Ivanka was “complicit” with President Trump, she replied:

Everyone associated with him … they’re either on board with that, or they’re not. And if they’re not, they need to be speaking out or leaving. But if they remain silent and just give lip service to contrary points of views, then they are part of his agenda and should be judged and held accountable for that.

