Ivanka Trump’s family ski trip reportedly came with a hefty Secret Service bill

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s recent family ski trip reportedly came with a hefty Secret Service price tag totaling over $66,000.

According to a report by NBC News, Trump, Kushner and their three children took a family ski trip to Whistler, British Columbia, during Passover in April. The family, along with their Secret Service detail, stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, where the Secret Service racked up a hotel bill of $59,654, according to a newly released government purchase order.

The Secret Service also turned in a bill for $6,884 for “multi-day ski passes.”

NBC also reported that a larger group of Trump’s took a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, earlier this year. That trip showed a $12,000 expense for “recreational good rental/ski equipment lease,” but records do not appear to show a purchase order for hotel rooms in the mountain resort town.