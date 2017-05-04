Ivanka Trump’s new book is about working women, but many of them didn’t give it a warm welcome

Ivanka Trump’s second book, “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success,” which was released Tuesday, didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome upon its arrival, especially from working women.

Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code, a non-profit that teaches girls to learn how to write code, was featured in the book by the first daughter. Saujani wasn’t happy about her story being included, and not long after the book’s release, Saujani sent out a tweet to Trump telling her not to feature her story unless she stopped being “complicit,” writing, “. @ ivankatrump don’t use my story in # WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being # complicit # askivanka.”





Another woman quoted in the book, renowned scientist Jane Goodall, who she said she was never informed that she was going to be quoted in the book, also had something to say to Trump. In a statement to Mashable, Goodall said:

I understand that Ms. Trump has used one of my quotes in her forthcoming book. I was not aware of this, and have not spoken with her, but I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart […] She is in a position to do much good or terrible harm. I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations.

Soon, other women started sending out their own messages of frustration over Trump’s book, which is described as a book that will give you the “best skills” that she has learned from “amazing people”:

“Women Who Work” will equip you with the best skills I’ve learned from some of the amazing people I’ve met, on subjects such as identifying opportunities, shifting careers smoothly, negotiating, leading teams, starting companies, managing work and family, and helping change the system to make it better for women—now and in the future. I hope it will inspire you to redefine success and architect a life that honors your individual passions and priorities, in a way only you can.

Actual #WomenWhoWork aren't rich because of their daddies. They work to pay for things themselves. They don't need to marry rich to succeed. — Claire (@ItsNeverSilent) May 4, 2017

So does @IvankaTrump talk about the REAL #WomenWhoWork in China making her clothes for less than a dollar an hour in harsh conditions?! — Martie Simmons (@msimmons444) May 4, 2017

Newsflash: "survival mode" is not skipping massages. It's skipping a meal so your kids can eat. #WomenWhoWork https://t.co/6pKjx0uWcu pic.twitter.com/XO4RONiZ1W — KateGallagherRobbins (@kfgrobbins) May 2, 2017

Ivanka Trump quoted Toni Morrison's Beloved re: the scars of slavery to describe how she feels like a slave to emails. #WomenWhoWork #resist — MeganKelleyHall (@MeganKelleyHall) May 4, 2017

