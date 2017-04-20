Jake Tapper calls out President Trump for a promised deadline that has now come and gone

Jake Tapper, host of CNN’s “State of the Union,” called out President Donald Trump for a promised “report” timeline that has now come and gone.

Earlier this year, BuzzFeed released a controversial dossier on then President-elect Donald Trump, which alleged a series of scandalous details about his supposed indiscretions.

Many of the items in the dossier, if proven true, would have proved extremely problematic for the president, especially his alleged interactions with Russia.

Trump vigorously denied the entire dossier on Twitter, calling them “phony allegations” and “made up facts.”





It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

The dossier was also widely panned by many news outlets as being unsubstantiated.

RELATED: Jake Tapper to Trump administration official: Is President Trump still worried about Syrian intervention “starting WWIII

Following the dossier’s release, Trump promised to have a full report on hacking “within 90 days,” writing, “[R]eleased by ‘Intelligence’ even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!”

released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

Ninety days have now come and gone, and no report has been issued by the Trump administration, so Tapper decided to remind President Trump that he didn’t keep his word. The CNN host posted a simple reply to Trump’s original tweet.

“Today is day 90,” Tapper wrote on Twitter.

Today is Day 90. https://t.co/ZmqskkhLX4 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

We’ll have to wait and see if the report ever comes.