Former Vice President Joe Biden set political differences aside on “The View” when he consoled Meghan McCain over her father, Senator John McCain’s, cancer diagnosis, telling her that there’s “hope.”





Sen. McCain was recently diagnosed with the glioblastoma, the same cancer that took the life of Biden’s son, Beau, in 2015.

“The View” co-host brought up her father’s illness while talking with the former vice president on the show Wednesday, saying that she thinks about Beau “almost every day,” but she wasn’t able to talk about it very long before breaking down.

Biden quickly consoled Meghan, telling her “there’s a lot of hope.” He then went on to talk about how Beau and Sen. McCain had become friends years ago and told her how his son talked about her father’s courage.

In an emotional moment, Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain, whose father was diagnosed with the same cancer as Biden's late son Beau: "There is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad [can]." pic.twitter.com/5IyS0qAgws — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2017

The former vice president also talked about how there are cancer therapy breakthroughs every day, but he kept coming back to Sen. McCain’s courage.

“There is hope, and if anybody can make it, your dad [can],” Biden said, before talking about his relationship with John McCain, saying that they were like brothers from “different fathers.”

Biden also joked about his political differences with the ailing senator, but added, “I know if I picked up the phone tonight and called John McCain, and said, ‘John, I’m at Second and Vine in Osh Kosh, and I need your help. Come.’ He’d get on a plane and come. And, I would for him, too.”

“Beau insisted on, and your dad’s gonna insist on, you gotta maintain hope. You have to have hope,” he continued.

John McCain, R-AZ, was diagnosed with the deadly form of cancer in July, and he revealed in September that his doctors gave him a “very poor” prognosis.

Meghan McCain, who tied the knot last month with Ben Domenech, revealed that she had moved up her wedding because of her father’s diagnosis, saying that she lives from “scan to scan.”