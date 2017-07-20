Joe Scarborough couldn’t praise cancer-stricken John McCain without a not-so-subtle slam of President Trump

The sad announcement Wednesday that longtime Arizona Senator John McCain is battling brain cancer set off a chain of praise on TV and Twitter in support of the one-time prisoner of war.

That avalanche of praise continued Thursday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program. Yet, for co-host Joe Scarborough, who recently announced his departure from the Republican Party because of his distaste for President Donald Trump, lauding McCain didn’t come without a jab at Trump.

Scarborough showed the same video clip of McCain that many news programs and tweeters had dug up. The clip is of McCain when he defended Barack Obama during a 2008 town hall meeting during the presidential campaign, when a woman told him she couldn’t trust Obama because he was “an Arab.”





McCain grabbed the mic from the woman and rebuked her, saying, “No, ma’am, he’s a decent, family man, citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what this campaign is all about. He’s not. Thank you.”

Scarborough used the clip not only to show McCain’s fairness and decency, but also to rip Trump, who for years before becoming president fueled the Birther Movement, a conspiracy theory in which Trump continually promised to prove that Obama was not born in the United States and thus ineligible to serve as president.

Here’s what Scarborough had to say:

A lot of people are retweeting the same video right now and that’s the video that reminds us of John McCain’s character as a public figure when somebody started to question Barack Obama’s patriotism and his faith in the 2008 campaign. John McCain went over and politely said, ‘Barack Obama is a good man, he is a good husband, he is a good father, we just have different views of governing, and that’s why I am running.’

And then came the jab:

“My God what we would do to have a leader like that in the White House today.”

Of course, Scarborough probably hadn’t forgotten the time Trump insulted McCain’s war record during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump said McCain is considered a war hero only because he was captured.

“He’s not a war hero. He is a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said. “I like people that weren’t captured, I hate to tell you. He was a war hero because he was captured, OK?”